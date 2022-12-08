Homestyle store inaugurated at HSHS

Srinagar: Homestyle- the new home appliance store of Alba group was inaugurated on Wednesday at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) Srinagar.
As per the statement, Alba expanded its appliances store with more brands in all categories with the launch of this store. “We understand our customer’s needs and have tried to cater to those needs. We have added new brands in white goods and small appliances as well.”
“We have always been committed to bringing the best store experience and this store is a step forward in meeting customer expectations.” Homestyle also offers exclusive benefits to its consumer by offering timely discounts, coupons and intimation of fresh arrivals.
Following their old traditions, the store was inaugurated by the head of their family - the mother of Ajaz Ahmad Baba, Manzoor Ahmad Baba and Nisar Ahmad Baba.