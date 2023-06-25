Honda recalls over 1 mn vehicles

San Francisco: Automobile company Honda has issued a recall notice for roughly 1.2 million vehicles in the US because the rearview camera image may fail to display on the dashboard screen.

Certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022, and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023 are included in the recall notice, reports Fox Business.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda said the issue can be attributed to a defective coaxial cable connector.

Moreover, the US regulator stated that the lack of a rearview camera image could impair driver visibility and increase the likelihood of a collision.

While no injuries have been reported, Honda has received nearly 2,74,000 warranty claims between May 2017 and June 8.

Further, the report said that owners will be notified by letter beginning July 24 that a cable harness will be replaced and a straightening cover will be installed at no cost.