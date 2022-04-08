Hopeful PM Modi will address issues confronting Kashmir’s economy: KCCI

"We have met HM, Amit Shah, LG ManojSinha, but PM's office being the highest seat of governance in the country we have very high expectations from it and are hopeful that the directions will be issued to the ground level to resolve the issues which the business community of Kashmir is facing," Ashiq said adding that Kashmir economy is in dire straits due to host of reasons which are known to everybody, COVID wreaked havoc we are yet to recuperate from the losses incurred.

"We apprised the PM about the condition of the business community who are on verge of bankruptcy due to none of their fault, our industrial sector, carpet sector is on the mat following the lockdowns, the private sector has witnessed huge losses for which we have sought a revival package to give an opportunity to the beleaguered business community to revive their businesses," he said.

"We sought a comprehensive revival package for all sectors of the economy," he said, adding that the PM assured us that our grievances will be redressed.