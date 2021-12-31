Horticulture continues to be torch-bearer of Kashmir's economy

With the government’s focus on doubling farmers’ income, Kashmir’s horticulture sector is also reaping benefits. The UT administration has introduced several initiatives aimed to alleviate the status of farmers by making farming economically viable.

One such initiative is to bring land under high-density plantations. As per the horticulture department, over 1107 kanals of horticulture have come under the Hi-density plantation in Kashmir. At the same time, the CA storage capacity in the Valley has witnessed an increase of 30,000 MTs.