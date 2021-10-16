Horticulture Department celebrates World Food Day

Srinagar: The Department of Horticulture, Kashmir today celebrated “World Food Day” at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh Srinagar. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”. On the occasion Director General Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat , highlighted the importance of celebrating “World Food Day”, and said that future of food is in our hands and nobody should be left hungry or made to suffer from any form of malnutrition. He further said that we need sustainable agri-food systems that are capable of nourishing 10 billion people by 2050. He emphasized on spreading awareness among the general masses about reducing food losses and wastage, and in view of the food shortage he stressed on reviving food system.

Later Director General toured District Kulgam and Anantnag, where he visited various orchards and met many farmers. He said that we all indebted to the farming community, who despite many odds do their best to produce food for us.

He encouraged the farmers to rely on organic method of farming and refrain from unnecessary usage of insecticides and pesticides on the produce. He added, that land being a limited factor, we should shift towards high Density plantation and intercropping, for better production and yield, and encouraged the farmers to embrace different Departmental scheme for better production with minimal inputs. He further said that the Department is committed to provide all sort of assistance to the farmers in doubling their income by 2022 and looking forward for the necessary cooperation of farmers to achieve the desired goal.