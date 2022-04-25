Horticulture Department to establish 6 food processing units in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Department of Horticulture has decided to establish 6 food processing units for women as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.
To encourage womenfolk to utilise surplus vegetables and fruits they grow in their fields and orchards into a profitable business, the Horticulture Department encouraged and imparted basic training in food processing to 70 women from different villages of Bhaderwah in vegetable and food processing, in a simple but scientific manner.
Chief Horticulture Officer Doda, Rakesh Kotwal while addressing the women's self-help groups in a day-long workshop at Bhaderwah, said that to empower the women belonging to marginal and small farmers' families, the department will train and provide subsidies for establishing their own units, so that they can process the surplus fruits and vegetables by converting them into pickles, jam, Juice and jelly, besides providing them with a market to sell their produce.
Womenfolk expressed their gratitude to the government and hoped that the initiative will not only help them to overcome their financial problems but will also give them the confidence to become an entrepreneur thereby contributing to realising the dream of the Prime Minister to double the income of farmers.