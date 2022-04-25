Horticulture Department to establish 6 food processing units in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Department of Horticulture has decided to establish 6 food processing units for women as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

To encourage womenfolk to utilise surplus vegetables and fruits they grow in their fields and orchards into a profitable business, the Horticulture Department encouraged and imparted basic training in food processing to 70 women from different villages of Bhaderwah in vegetable and food processing, in a simple but scientific manner.