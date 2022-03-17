Horticulture deptt intensifies drive against substandard pesticides

Srinagar: Director General Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today extensively toured South Kashmir where he took stock of the availability of Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) and inspected scores of warehouses located in South Kashmir, particularly in the Shopian district.

As per the statement issued by the department, the visit was in the backdrop of a campaign of controlling the sale/distribution of spurious and unauthorized pesticides and Horticulture Mineral Oil in the valley.