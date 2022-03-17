Horticulture deptt intensifies drive against substandard pesticides

Srinagar: Director General Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today extensively toured South Kashmir where he took stock of the availability of Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) and inspected scores of warehouses located in South Kashmir, particularly in the Shopian district.
As per the statement issued by the department, the visit was in the backdrop of a campaign of controlling the sale/distribution of spurious and unauthorized pesticides and Horticulture Mineral Oil in the valley.
"During the inspection, about 13600 litres of HMO was found stocked in contravention of the provisions of The Insecticides Act, 1968 and rules made thereafter. Taking cognizance of this, notices under relevant sections of The Insecticides Act, 1968were issued to stop the distribution, sale and use of the said stock."
Speaking on the occasion, Director General said that the department will ensure that the supply, dumping and distribution of Tree Spray Oil (TSO)/Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) will not take place from those agencies which are not duly authorized/registered with the Central Insecticides Board.
He also informed that the Department is going to organize a Horti-spring festival-2022 from March 21 at Centre of Excellence, Zawoora which will last upto April 15.