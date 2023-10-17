Horticulture Deptt organises Mega Awareness Camp at Kulgam

Kulgam, Oct 17: The Department of Horticulture, Kulgam today organised a daylong awareness programme at the Conference hall of the mini-secretariat Kulgam.
The main purpose of the awareness camp was to raise awareness among the farmers and youth about the different schemes of the department in vogue, particularly the newly launched Modified High-Density Scheme.
The programme was presided over by Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohd Afzal Parrey and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
Joint Director Horticulture, Zahoor Ahmad, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer and a good number of Progressive farmers and students of different Degree Colleges attended the awareness programme.
Addressing the participants, Chairperson DDC highlighted the importance of the Horticulture and Agriculture sectors and advocated for promoting and propagation of new technologies among farmers.
Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner urged the Department to organise awareness camps in colleges to apprise the potential youth about various schemes and technologies in the Horticulture sector.
He also urged the department to ensure technical hand-holding of farmers and promotion of modern technological interventions and methods among the farming community so that they can get quality produce and fetch the best price.