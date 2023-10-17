Horticulture Deptt organises Mega Awareness Camp at Kulgam

The main purpose of the awareness camp was to raise awareness among the farmers and youth about the different schemes of the department in vogue, particularly the newly launched Modified High-Density Scheme.

The programme was presided over by Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohd Afzal Parrey and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

Joint Director Horticulture, Zahoor Ahmad, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer and a good number of Progressive farmers and students of different Degree Colleges attended the awareness programme.