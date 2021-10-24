Horticulture deptt to assess losses incurred by orchardists

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the horticulture department to assess the losses suffered by orchardists due to untimely snowfall in Kashmir division.

Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat in a statement said that there are strict instructions from the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan and Principal Secretary to Government, Horticulture Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary regarding assessment of damage caused due to the untimely snowfall.