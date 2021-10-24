Horticulture deptt to assess losses incurred by orchardists

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the horticulture department to assess the losses suffered by orchardists due to untimely snowfall in Kashmir division.
Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat in a statement said that there are strict instructions from the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan and Principal Secretary to Government, Horticulture Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary regarding assessment of damage caused due to the untimely snowfall.
. “We have accordingly directed the field functionaries to comply with the instructions and report the same within the stipulated time.”
According to a statement issued here, DG Horticulture in his extensive tour to District Kulgam visited various snow hit orchards in the areas viz. Chawalgam, Nihama, KB Pora, Khul, Ahmadabad, NOorabad Waripora, Mirhama, Kulgam, DK Marg etc and took stock of the situation.
He was accompanied by Joint Director Horticulture, Kashmir, concerned Chief Horticulture officer and various field functionaries.
The Director General expressed his sympathy with the grieved orchardists and assured them of all possible help.