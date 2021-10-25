Horticulture deptt to host Apple Festival from Oct 28

Srinagar: The Director General, Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a meeting here to review the preparedness for celebration of Apple Festival-2021 at SKICC Srinagar on October 28, 29 here.
During the meeting, the Director General said that the main attractions of the programme would be Buyer-Seller meet, Exhibition of local and exotic fruits especially Apple varieties,
Exhibition of high density plantation technology and latest Horticultural Machinery and Exhibition of latest varieties of fruit plants, besides unveiling of Horticulture booklets by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K.
The Director General said that prominent fruit dealers, entrepreneurs, fruit processors, CA Store owners will be participating in the said event.
Besides, buyers and entrepreneurs from J&K and those from outside U.T. will also attend the festival.
He further said that the festival will provide a platform to all the stakeholders and will help in boosting the horticulture industry in the U.T.
The meeting was attended by all the Chief Horticulture Officers, Entrepreneurs, CA Store owners, representatives of various fruit associations of Kashmir Valley, representatives from Intello Labs Pvt. Ltd. etc.