Horticulture Deptt to organise ‘Spring Blossom Festival-2022’

Srinagar: Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today reviewed the preparedness for the celebration of ‘Spring Blossom Festival-2022’ at Centre of Excellence (CEO) Zawoora, Khanmouh on March 21.

During the meeting, the DG informed that the said festival shall continue for one month and is the first of its kind initiative of the department to promote Horti-tourism.

He added that the main attraction of the programme shall be the exhibition of different fruits, plants of elite quality, High-density technology, Horticulture machinery and cultural programmes etc.

Visitors will also get a chance to visit the centre and witness the beautiful blooming season of different fruit crops.