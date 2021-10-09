Horticulture deptt to organize Fruit Festival

Prominent buyers and dealers, entrepreneurs, fruit processors, CA Store owners will be participating in the said event. Besides, buyers and entrepreneurs from outside U.T. will also attend the festival.

The main highlights of the festival will be buyer-seller meets, exhibition of fruits and horticulture machinery etc. The event will also provide an opportunity for the orchardists to interact with higher ups.

While speaking on the occasion, the Director General apprised that the festival will provide a platform to all the stakeholders and will help in boosting the Horticulture industry in the U.T.

The meeting was attended by all the Chief Horticulture Officers, Entrepreneurs, CA Store owners, representatives of various fruit associations of Kashmir Valley etc.