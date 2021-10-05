Horticulture generates Rs 10,000 cr revenue annually

In India total apple production is approximately about 28 lakh MTs and of which 20 lakh MTs are produced from J&K.

Further officials informed that for the first time in history, 2000 trucks of vegetables have been exported from Jammu and Kashmir to other parts of the country. "J&K has achieved top position in the entire country with a yield of 70 quintals per hectare of paddy. We are converting 60,000 hectares of Basmati agricultural land into high productivity land."

The Rs 8,000 cr worth market of apples is changing the lives of 30 lakh people connected with the sector, he added.

According to the official figures, the area under cultivation of fruits in Jammu and Kashmir increased from 2.21 lakh hectares in 2001 to 3.33 lakh hectares thus registering an increase of 1.22 lakh hectares in two decades.

On one hand the land under agriculture has seen a continuous decline but on the other hand the area under horticulture has seen a huge increase which has cemented the latest position as a torch bearer of the economy.

The figures by the Horticulture Department further reveal that fruit production in the Union Territory (UT) has considerably increased too. In 2001, the fruit production was recorded at 10.9 lakh metric tonnes and the same has now gone up to 24.44 lakh metric tonnes. Apple fruit enjoys a lion's share in fruit production. In the same period, the production of apples has doubled from 9 lakh metric tonnes to 18 lakh metric tonnes.