Horticulture marketing, post-harvest management facilities reviewed

As per the statement, delegations from the Policy Advocacy and Research, Centre, Mumbai represented by Vikram Sankaranarayanan (Executive Director), Ruchita Rane (Project Coordinator and Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company (Mahyco Grow), represented by its Director Aashish R. Barwale, are on the visit to Kashmir to review the marketing, post-harvest Management infrastructure related to Horticulture.
The delegation conducted an extensive tour of District Pulwama Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director General Horticulture, accompanied the delegation.
Pertinently, the U.T. Government has already signed MoU with PARC, Mumbai regarding action driven policies, strategic investments by potential investors to bring groundbreaking transformation in Horticulture and Industrial sectors in J&K. The group paid visits to various HD Orchards, CA Stores, Apple Beverage plant, Valley’s 1st Trellis support system manufacturing unit etc.