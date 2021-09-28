Horticulture marketing, post-harvest management facilities reviewed

Srinagar: Delegations from the Policy Advocacy and Research Centre Mumbai are on visit to Kashmir to review the marketing, post-harvest marketing infrastructure related to horticulture.

As per the statement, delegations from the Policy Advocacy and Research, Centre, Mumbai represented by Vikram Sankaranarayanan (Executive Director), Ruchita Rane (Project Coordinator and Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company (Mahyco Grow), represented by its Director Aashish R. Barwale, are on the visit to Kashmir to review the marketing, post-harvest Management infrastructure related to Horticulture.