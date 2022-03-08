Horticulture: Significant contributor to economy of J&K

Srinagar: Horticulture is one of the important sectors of Jammu and Kashmir and contributes immensely to the economy here.

This sector strengthens the financial condition of people associated with it and also helps in poverty alleviation, employment generation and other developmental aspects of the Union Territory.

The variety of horticultural products of J&K has earned world-wide fame because of its good quality and taste.

The fruit crops grown here like apple, almonds, walnuts, pears, cherries and apricots in temperate areas and mango, citrus, litchi, papaya, guava etc in subtropical areas are known all over the globe.

Saffron cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir is unique in the world as worlds finest saffron is produced here.