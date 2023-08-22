Hospitality industry eyes long-term gains beyond G20 Summit-led occupancy, rate surges

Explaining the significance of these meetings, Lamba said: "We have been able to showcase our country's rich heritage, cultural diversity, and unique tourism experiences not only to the international delegates of these meetings, but also to the entire world, thanks to the global media coverage these events received."

He added: "The cherry on the cake is that the average hotel rates and occupancy rates in the host cities have increased significantly in the days leading up to the Summit."

Kachru even predicted that these places are definitely going to see an uptick in leisure and corporate travel, and that is good news for the gateway cities as well, for anyone flying into India has to first land and spend the first night in one of these cities.