Hotel Regenta Central felicitates travel partners

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Hotel Regenta Central Srinagar appreciated the contributions of its business partners in the travel industry by felicitating them with awards.
The who's who of the tourism business attended an award ceremony that the Hotel Regenta Central management hosted. Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The event was attended by the Director Tourism Kashmir, officials, top travel agents, and hoteliers of the Valley.
On the occasion, the Secretary Tourism praised the Hotel Regenta Central management's efforts and advised them to keep up their efforts to promote tourism in Kashmir. He also praised their efforts to honour the travel agents, saying that this kind of initiative would motivate them to put in more effort in the future.
Bashir Karnai, the managing director of the Hotel Regenta Central Srinagar, stated that rewarding travel partners were meant to inspire and motivate people to continue working hard. The top three travel agencies that generated the most business at the time were Kashmir Joy Travels, Firdous Tours, and Vacation Planner.
Karnai said that their aim is to provide the best services to the tourists and also encourage youngsters toward the tourism sector which has a huge potential to generate employment in Kashmir.