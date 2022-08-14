Hotel Regenta Central felicitates travel partners

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Hotel Regenta Central Srinagar appreciated the contributions of its business partners in the travel industry by felicitating them with awards.

The who's who of the tourism business attended an award ceremony that the Hotel Regenta Central management hosted. Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The event was attended by the Director Tourism Kashmir, officials, top travel agents, and hoteliers of the Valley.