Hoteliers Club delegation meets Dir Tourism, discusses travel trade-related issues

Srinagar, Sep 20: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) delegation Tuesday called on Director Tourism Kashmir Fazlul Haseeb at his Directorate office at Srinagar.
The delegation was led by its Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya who was accompanied by senior Vice President Riyaz Ahmed Shahdad, Sonmarg Chapter President Farooq Hafiz, Senior Vice President Gulmarg Manzoor Ahmed Khan, EC Member M Shafi Tramboo, Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani, Jt Secretary General Naseer Khan.
At the outset, Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya welcomed the new Director Tourism Fazlul Haseeb for assuming the charge and assured him full support from hoteliers in taking Jammu and Kashmir to newer heights in the tourism sector.
The Hoteliers Club urged the new Director for making the ease of doing business a reality by facilitating the renewal of registration on a fast-track basis.
The Club also sought an extension of the land lease of Hoteliers at Gulmarg.
The Hoteliers observed that many properties at Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar need repairs and renovations to keep the facilities in the rooms at par with modern standards.
They sought permission for repairs and renovations on an urgent basis to cater to the demands of the travellers.
While appreciating the tourism department for its efforts in making Kashmir a favourite destination in India, the Hoteliers Club urged the new Director to intensify the promotional campaigns ahead of Poja and Diwali holidays.
The Hoteliers Club also demanded better roads leading to tourist destinations especially Gulmarg and Sonmarg ahead of the winter session.
The Hoteliers said they will keep properties at Sonmarg open during the winter months which will be possible if round-the-clock electricity and water supply is maintained.
The Director of Tourism assured full support to the hoteliers and said he would pursue with the higher authorities for the repairs and renovations of the hotels at prime tourist destinations.