Hoteliers Club delegation meets Dir Tourism, discusses travel trade-related issues

The Hoteliers Club urged the new Director for making the ease of doing business a reality by facilitating the renewal of registration on a fast-track basis.

The Club also sought an extension of the land lease of Hoteliers at Gulmarg.

The Hoteliers observed that many properties at Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar need repairs and renovations to keep the facilities in the rooms at par with modern standards.