Hoteliers Club seeks GST reimbursement for hospitality sector

Srinagar: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) on Saturday met Union Tourism Minster, Ajay Kumar Bhatt here at Royal Springs Golf Course and apprised him about the current tourism situation in Kashmir Valley.

Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Chaya hailed the Government of India initiatives for promoting JK's tourism.

Chaya informed the Tourism minister about promotional activities hoteliers from the J&K have been doing since ages. He also apprised him about the difficulties the Hoteliers are facing and sought his immediate intervention for the solutions.

The Hoteliers Club Chairman urged Kumar that the authorities may be impressed upon to extend and renew the land lease agreement of the hoteliers at Gulmarg.

Chaya sought GST reimbursement, power tariff amnesty to hoteliers since Aug 2019.

Chaya said Kashmir Tourism has been badly affected since August 2019 and also by Covid 19 pandemic.

He sought immediate relief to the hoteliers in the form exemption of power tariff applicable since 2019.

"Permission should be given to hoteliers for repairs and renovation of hotels at prime tourist spots."