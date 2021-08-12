Hoteliers Club seeks power, water usage amnesty for lockdown period

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club has sought amnesty in electricity, water usage charges during Covid lockdown period.

JKHC held a meeting in which all executive committee members were present including members from Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam

As per the statement, chairman JKHC Mushtaq Chaya thanked LG Manoj Sinha for revival of tourism after the pandemic.

Chaya said more efforts are needed to be taken for the sector which has been the worst hit due to the pandemic.