Hoteliers Club seeks power, water usage amnesty for lockdown period

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club has sought amnesty in electricity, water usage charges during Covid lockdown period.
JKHC held a meeting in which all executive committee members were present including members from Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam
As per the statement, chairman JKHC Mushtaq Chaya thanked LG Manoj Sinha for revival of tourism after the pandemic.
Chaya said more efforts are needed to be taken for the sector which has been the worst hit due to the pandemic.
During the meeting, the members sought amnesty for electricity and water usages during the pandemic period.
JKHC also demanded one time renewal for tourism registration and amnesty in sanction fees
The Pahalgam Chapter members demanded proper supply of water at the tourist resort and urged LG to take immediate steps in this regard.
On the occasion, the members also requested LG to look into permission related issues including renovation of the hotels at prime resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and Srinagar.
On the occasion, Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani said a delegation of Hoteliers Club led by its chairman will meet LG next week and put forth the suggestions for revival of tourism, issues confronting tourism industry.