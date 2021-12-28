Hoteliers Club seeks single window system for renewal of hotel registrations
Srinagar, Dec 28: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) Tuesday urged the LG Administration for single-window clearance for the renewal of the hotel registrations to facilitate ease of doing business.
In an Executive Committee Meeting chaired by Chairman, JKHC MushtaqChaya, the members said the hotel owners are facing a lot of inconveniences while renewing the registration of their hotel properties.
The members further pointed out that the cumbersome process of obtaining several NOCs for renewals is hampering the ease of doing business.
“We appreciate the government’s efforts in promoting tourism by organizing various events and festivals but it should also work on PM’s dream of making business hassle-free and facilitating ease of doing business,” demanded the members in the meeting.
Chairman JKHC MushtaqChaya said obtaining NOCs should be limited to new hotels and the existing hotels should be exempted from the process all NOCs should be made available through a single-window system.
Chaya appreciated the government’s efforts saying the promotional activities by the tourism department have attracted a record number of tourists to the Valley.
The Hoteliers Club further sought timely clearance of snow on the roads leading to the tourist resorts.
“The roads leading to Gulmarg and other resorts are slippery which has caused accidents. Govt should keep enough men and machinery ready for snow clearance to ensure smooth traffic,” said Chaya.
The members in the meeting also expressed concern over the unbearable sanitation and other fee charged by the Hoteliers and urged the government to relax it.
Besides, the hoteliers also urged the LG Administration for allowing repairs and renovation of hotels at Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar.