Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter welcomes Amarnath Yatris

Srinagar: J&K Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter President And Chairman Snow Land Group of Hotels Farooq Hafiz welcomed the Amarnath yatris and assured full support to the government for its success.

Hafiz said “Kashmiris treat all the religious festivals and shrines with high esteem and help in making the festivals and religious occasions a grand success.”

