Business

Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter welcomes Amarnath Yatris

First batch of Hindu devotees leave for Amarnath pilgrimage from Baltal Camp in Sonamarg, Kashmir.
First batch of Hindu devotees leave for Amarnath pilgrimage from Baltal Camp in Sonamarg, Kashmir.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter President And Chairman Snow Land Group of Hotels Farooq Hafiz welcomed the Amarnath yatris and assured full support to the government for its success.

In this regard, the Hoteliers Club Sonamarg Chapter President said even though all arrangements were put in place.

Hafiz said “Kashmiris treat all the religious festivals and shrines with high esteem and help in making the festivals and religious occasions a grand success.”

HC Sonamarg Chapter President Farooq Hafiz on behalf of traders and hoteliers assured full support to the local administration for the grand success of the yatra 2023.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com