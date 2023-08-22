'Huge demand of Kashmiri vegetables outside J&K'

Srinagar, Aug 21: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited Vegetable Growing areas of Zone Qamarwari in Srinagar district.
During the visit, the Director interacted with the progressive vegetable growers of the area. He expressed satisfaction and said that the 3rd batch of different vegetable crops produced under controlled conditions is ready to reach the markets. He said this would fetch the concerned farmers a good return for their produce.
He said the interventions by the department for the promotion of vertical expansion is gaining ground and more and more farmers are getting attracted towards the vertical expansion.
Director asked the concerned officers to work for the effective implementation of different projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme for socio-economic transformation of the farming community of J&K. The department and farmers must work in close coordination as a team so that the set targets under different projects could be achieved time bound, he added.
Director said that amid inclement weather conditions in different states of the country there is huge demand for Kashmir vegetables outside the union territory. He asked the farmers to put in all the efforts for maximising the production of different vegetable crops. He impressed upon the concerned field officers to ensure that every technical guidance is provided to the farmers during their endeavours.