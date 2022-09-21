Hyundai inaugurates dealership

Commenting on the opening of the new dealership, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Service & Marketing), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Jammu & Kashmir is a key market for Hyundai. We are glad to inaugurate a new Hyundai Dealership-HK Hyundai in Srinagar. We believe HK Hyundai will further strengthen its presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. Being a State-of-the-Art dealership, it will provide prompt and efficient sales & service to our valued customers adding Quality Time for a happy life.”

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has a wide sales and service network in the country with 572 dealers and around 1446 service outlets.