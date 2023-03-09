IBM launches world-class skill programmes at LTSU Punjab

Srinagar: With an intent to focus on new-age skills under the New Education Policy and aimed at transforming Indian youth into Industry-Ready professionals, IBM, the World’s leading MNC which is incubating Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab (LTSU) as an anchor partner is launching world-class new age skill programmes in the field of Computer Science Engineering.
As per the statement, under these programmes, IBM will offer new-age Computer Science Engineering programmes with specialisation in the emerging fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Sciences, and Internet-of-Things at LTSU.
This was announced during a Press Interaction at Chandigarh by Sanjiv Mehta, Advisor & Head of Program Development, Innovation Centre for Education, IBM India. Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab and Sanjeeva Singh, Executive Vice President, CSR & Skill Development Financing, NSDC.
Giving details about the Industry New-age Industry oriented Programs by IBM, Sanjeev Mehta said, that it is for the first time that any Indian University would be offering World-class Skill Programs which are designed by the Industry to prepare the future generation professionals for the industry.
The best-in-class & in-depth learning of emerging technologies is the unique feature of the programs. The Industry professionals from IBM would be conducting workshops and lab sessions during the course tenure.
He further elaborated that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Cyber Security and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the most in-demand skills not only in India but all over the world. The expected number of jobs in these high-end technologies by 2027 is Rs15 lakh. The students would be attending academic classes for 2.5 years at the university campus which will be followed by 6 months of Project based training on live projects in the centre of excellence set up by IBM inside the university premises. During the last year of the program, the students will be deployed On the job in the industry and the credits for the same will be awarded by the industry. The students shall also be paid a stipend during the training and OJT.