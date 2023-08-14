I&C Deptt launches 4 new e-services on Single Window Portal

Srinagar: Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department today launched four new e-services on Single Window Portal (www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in), taking the total online services count of the I&C Department on the portal to 26.

The new services launched include NOC for permission of mortgage, NOC for lien by bank, building permission for unit in Industrial Estate and application for no dues certificate.

Further, the existing online services for change of activity and change of constitution has also been improved by making it fully integrated with the process being followed in SIDCO/SICOP.

Launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 7, 2022, Single Window Portal having 180 services of 18 Departments has emerged as a “One Stop Solution” for investors/applicants.

More than 1,10,000 applications have been received on the portal to date and 78,000 applications have been disposed of on the portal.

J&K is the first UT in India whose Single Window portal is fully integrated with National Single Window Portal of the Government of India.

All the services provided through Single Window Portal are integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), Digilocker, NGDRS portal, Serviceplus portal, Sarthi portal etc.