I&C Deptt signs MoU with LEAD

Jammu, Feb 26: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Ranjan Prakash Thakur between Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) on behalf of Industries & Commerce Department and Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) by Managing Director, JKTPO, Ankita Kar and Director, LEAD, Sunil Shah.
The MoU has been signed in order to showcase the sector-wise opportunities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir to the potential investors and to drive sector-specific investments from different stakeholders.
The MoU aims at Programme facilitation for multiple sectors of Agriculture, Textile, Handicraft, Pharmaceuticals, Rural Development, IT, ITeS, Food Processing, Dairy Product, Engineering and Machine tools etc., to gain wide scope & traction among influencer bodies from different states; among others and to make the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir attractive to invest in. (Deliverables – Physical, Virtual or Hybrid webinars / seminars with investors of different states, other industry bodies etc.).
From LEAD, Surinder Mohan Gupta, Sat Sharma, Harinder Gupta, Rajesh Gupta and Rajiv Gupta were present on the occasion.