ICAI, CAG unveil certification courses to boost local employment

Srinagar, Jan 15: In a concerted effort to address the shortage of accountants in Local Bodies, the Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have joined forces to launch online certification courses. These courses are specifically tailored for individuals interested in managing accounts for Gram Panchayats and Municipalities.

A statement said that the initiative aims to bridge the accounting gap at the grassroots level and create a skilled workforce for local governance. This, in turn, will provide temporary employment opportunities and remuneration for those involved in maintaining local accounts.

The online certification courses include CAP (Certificate Course for Accountants of Panchayats) and CAMB (Certificate Course for Accountants of Municipal Bodies). CAP comprises two levels focusing on Gram Panchayats and Zilla & Block Panchayats, while CAMB includes levels for Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations & Municipalities.

It said that to ensure widespread access, the enrollment fee for each course is set at Rs 590, with the registration deadline for the first batch closing on January 31, 2024. Aspiring candidates can register through the official website: [https://lba.icaiarf.org.in/](https://lba.icaiarf.org.in/).

The examination process is structured with a screening examination scheduled at least one month after the close of registration for each batch. The main examination follows two months after the declaration of the screening examination results.

To enhance accessibility and inclusivity, ICAI provides e-study material in 10 languages, including Hindi and English. This multilingual approach ensures that individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds can benefit from the courses.

Open to 12th-pass candidates aged 18 and above, these courses empower individuals to prepare accounts for Panchayats or Municipal Bodies. By fostering local financial management skills, the initiative not only addresses the shortage of accountants but also contributes to effective governance at the grassroots level, the statement said.