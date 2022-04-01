ICAI signs MoU with DSEK to promote Commerce education

The objective of this MoU is to establish cooperation between both parties. It is held that DSEK will nominate one representative in each school to coordinate with representatives of the Committee on Career Counselling of ICAI for an awareness campaign and promotion of Commerce Education more particularly CA Education.

DrTasadukHussain Director, School Education, Kashmir was Chief Guest on the occasion. The ICAI was represented by CA Hans Raj Chugh, Chairman Committee on Career Counselling, CA Dr Raj Chawla, Central Council Member, CA NakulSaraf, Chairman of the J&K Branch.