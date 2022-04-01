ICAI signs MoU with DSEK to promote Commerce education

Srinagar, Apr 1: Committee on Career Counselling of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with the support of the J&K branch of Northern India Regional Council (NIIRC) of ICAI and the Srinagar Representative Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), Government of Jammu & Kashmir for promoting Commerce Education amongst Government and Government aided Secondary and Senior Secondary school students.
The objective of this MoU is to establish cooperation between both parties. It is held that DSEK will nominate one representative in each school to coordinate with representatives of the Committee on Career Counselling of ICAI for an awareness campaign and promotion of Commerce Education more particularly CA Education.
DrTasadukHussain Director, School Education, Kashmir was Chief Guest on the occasion. The ICAI was represented by CA Hans Raj Chugh, Chairman Committee on Career Counselling, CA Dr Raj Chawla, Central Council Member, CA NakulSaraf, Chairman of the J&K Branch.
Earlier, an outreach meeting was held which was attended by several Principals of government schools (Kashmir) to promote the commerce stream and a presentation was also made wherein Chartered Accountant as a profession was highlighted. The meet was also attended by Senior members of the Profession.
CA. VikasPurdhani, Vice Chairman of J&K Branch, CA VineetKohli, Secretary J&K Branch, CA SamritiKohli, Convener Kashmir CPE Chapter along with several Chartered Accountants were also present on the occasion.