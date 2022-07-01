ICAI Srinagar celebrates Chartered Accountants' Day

Srinagar, July 1: J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI, Srinagar representative office of ICAI celebrated 74th Chartered Accountants' Day here.
As per the statement, the members of the Chartered Accountants of India gathered at ICAI Bhawan, BSNL Wideband Office, Srinagar.
The function started with a welcome address by senior member of the fraternity CA Shailza Wazir. MP Singh Principal Commissioner of Income Tax was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Singh lauded the efforts of CA Professionals in ensuring timely compliances and reiterated the famous saying of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, “CAs are partners in Nation building.”
CA Ayush Sawhney, Treasurer, J&K Branch of NIRC informed the gathering that ICAI is India’s national accounting body and also the second largest accounting body in the world. He thanked CA Mujtaba Joo and CA Azra Farooq (Co-opted member RO-Srinagar) for arranging the event.
The flag hoisting ceremony was also conducted at the premises in the presence of senior members.