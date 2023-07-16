ICAR Foundation Day observed at Kupwara

The DC appealed to all the participants including scientists and farmers to work with added dedication and hardwork to bring Rainbow Revolution in the district which shall make it self-reliant and bring prosperity to the people.

On the occasion, Members of various FPOs and progressive Farmers interacted with the DC and shared their experiences of work. They also put forth different issues pertaining to their business.

The DC heard them patiently and assured full support from the District Administration.

KVK Head, Dr. Kaiser Mohiddin also spoke and said that the ICAR Foundation Day is celebrated every year with an aim to provide awareness to the farmers about new technologies in scientific farming from Institutions like ICAR. He said the old perception of farming by illiterates has now changed and highly educated persons are now seen as involved in different Agri-entrepreneurship to change their future.