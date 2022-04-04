ICCC discusses trade, investment opportunities in J&K

Jammu: A delegation from the Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) on Monday visited Jammu to discuss investment and trade opportunities with a thrust on exports from J&K to Canada along with creating business opportunities for Indian startups and MSMEs in Canada.
Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, described J&K as a hub of exponential opportunities and a virgin territory from the aspect of attracting global attention and investment. He highlighted that J&K has huge potential in the sectors of hospitality and tourism.
MD, JKTPO, Ankita Kar, presented views, policies, incentives and potential export products of the UT during an interactive session with the delegation with a specific focus on GI products.
President of Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce, Ripudaman S. Dhillon, said that focus would be accorded to sectors like agriculture, hospitality, immigration, realty, information technology, infrastructure etc.
All these sectors have incredible potential to become instrumental in the growth story for enhancing trade relations between the two countries, he added.
He further said that the growing interest of the Indo-Canadian Diaspora in “Make in India” products will also encourage Canada to further strengthen their trade ties with India, especially J&K’s unique products having a huge market and liked world over. He invited JKTPO to start a help desk in Canada.
The event focused on the promotion of investment and exports along with facilitating business linkages and direct dialogue between the Indo - Canadian delegation and their extended network with industrial representatives from J&K.
The discussions revolved around promoting exports of traditional exportable products from J&K like Saffron, Basmati Rice, Pashmina and Kani Shawls, Carpets, Honey, Kashmiri Chilli, Walnuts besides innovative ideas like Medical Tourism.
On the occasion, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and exporters presented their products and services from sectors like education, handloom and handicrafts, agro-based and horticulture products before the delegation which received an overwhelming response.
Some other proposals discussed were Indian food and value-added products in Canada, investments in JVs by Indian businessmen in Canada, and importing economical but quality products from J&K.
Mukesh Thapa, General Manager JKTPO, Chaitanya Sharma, Manager, Operations and other officials from JKTPO and Arun Gupta, President, JCCI, Gourav Gupta, General Secretary, JCCI, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President, JCCI, Ravnish Gulati, Immediate Past Chairman, CII J&K, Manik Batra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K, Lalit Mahajan, Bari Brahamana Industries Association, Abhay Pargal, LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) besides representatives from key industry associations were present on the occasion.