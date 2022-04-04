ICCC discusses trade, investment opportunities in J&K

MD, JKTPO, Ankita Kar, presented views, policies, incentives and potential export products of the UT during an interactive session with the delegation with a specific focus on GI products.

President of Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce, Ripudaman S. Dhillon, said that focus would be accorded to sectors like agriculture, hospitality, immigration, realty, information technology, infrastructure etc.

All these sectors have incredible potential to become instrumental in the growth story for enhancing trade relations between the two countries, he added.

He further said that the growing interest of the Indo-Canadian Diaspora in “Make in India” products will also encourage Canada to further strengthen their trade ties with India, especially J&K’s unique products having a huge market and liked world over. He invited JKTPO to start a help desk in Canada.