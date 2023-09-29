ICICI Prudential Life Insurance tops life insurance claim settlement list in Q1

Srinagar, Sep 29: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has topped the life insurance claim settlement list in Q1-FY24, the company said on Friday.
The company said that it has settled 97.9% of received claims and offered the best customer service. “The numbers prove that the company is delivering on the promises made to customers and their families.”
The Company’s ‘Claim For Sure’ initiative ensures all eligible death claims are settled in 1 day after all required documents are submitted.
“The claim settlement ratio shows how good the company is at paying out claims. A high ratio means you can trust the company to provide financial help when your family needs it the most. It gives you peace of mind and helps you plan your finances better,” the company said.