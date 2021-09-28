IE Khunmoh to be developed on modern lines : Advisor Khan

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today conducted an extensive tour of SIDCO Industrial Estate Khunmoh and inspected various Industrial units operating there, besides assessing the infrastructure facilities available to the unit holders.

During his visit, Advisor had a detailed interaction with business unit holders, gave patient hearing to the issues and grievances they placed before him. He assured them appropriate consideration of their issues and suggestions.

Advisor, while emphasizing the need for development of Industrial Estates Khunmoh on modern lines, instructed the authorities to devise a comprehensive development plan, component wise, including all facilities like Common Facility Centre, Medical facility, Recreation facilities, macdemization and beautification of internal roads of the estate, Dumping yard, Drinking water facility, Drainage, Scientific garbage disposal, Parks, Street lights, and other allied utilities.

He said that Khunmoh being a prestigious Industrial area should fulfill all the basic parameters of a robust Industrial set up to be emulated in other estates of the UT. He directed the authorities to earmark land for the development of basic amenities there.

Later, Advisor Baseer Khan held detailed deliberations with the representatives of FCIK and the Industrial Association Khanmoh.