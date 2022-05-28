IEI organises workshop on project management

Srinagar, May 28: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu and Kashmir organised one day workshop on
Project Management (Contract Management) in its Auditorium at Church Lane, Sonwarbagh, Srinagar. As per the statement, the workshop was attended by a huge number of participants which included Corporate Members of IEI, engineers, engineering students, research scholars and experts. Er. Bashir Ahmad Dar, Secretary Technical, JKPDD was the Chief guest on occasion. Er Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq (Chief Engineer, PW R&B) & Er Mir Tanveer (Chief Engineer, PMGSY) were guests of honour on the occasion.
Various former Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other dignitaries also attended the workshop including Er Farooq Ahmad Wani (Former Chief Engineer) and Er Muhammad Ashraf Fazili, FIE (Former Chief Engineer).
The workshop was started with Fateh Khwani for Er. Ghulam Muhammad Kant who passed away today after brief illness and was a retired Chief Engineer and fellow member of IEI.
A Quarterly Newsletter titled Engineers Bulletin was also launched during the occasion. Threadbare discussions were held on topic and the main resource persons were Er. Nadeem Akbar Najar (Research Scholar), Er. Sajad Ahmad Wani (Executive Engineer, JTFTP /JKERA), Dr Saad Parvez (Associate Professor, NIT Srinagar), Er. Mir Tanveer (Chief Engineer, PMGSY), Er. Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo, MIE (Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Ltd) and Er. Iftikhar A. Drabu, FIE (Consulting Civil Engineer).
The speakers gave detailed presentations on the procurement and execution process of projects whereupon the hosts assured that such workshops of valuable importance will be held very frequently and it was also announced that a three-day training programme will be conducted on procurement procedures, especially GEM.