IIFL to provide hospitality training, create employment opportunities in Kupwara

Srinagar, July 19: IIFL Foundation has joined hands with REACHA with support from the Indian Army to launch a programme aimed at providing market-related hospitality training and employability opportunities to the youth of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The primary objective of this initiative is to engage with the local community, mobilise youth, and help them unleash their potential in the hospitality sector.
"The programme will offer comprehensive hospitality training to equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to become professionals in the industry," an Army official said. The hospitality training programme will cover a wide range of topics, including industry and hotel operations, cooking techniques, hygiene practices, grooming standards, and more.
"The focus will be on preparing the trainees for suitable employment opportunities available in Kupwara and the surrounding towns," the officer said.
In a significant boost to the programme, industry expert Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has expressed its willingness to support the initiative by providing placement opportunities to trainees based on their performance.
"This collaboration ensures that the program not only imparts valuable skills but also paves the way for meaningful employment prospects for the participants," the official said.
Each batch of the training programme will consist of 40 trainees, including both boys and girls while the course duration is set at 90 days.
During the training schedule, REACHA will partner with renowned industry experts like TATA Strive, TAJ, and other market agencies to provide a comprehensive curriculum.
"The training program will cover a range of essential skills, including basic computing skills, basic retail, customer service, and sales-related training," the official said.
He said these additional skills will further enhance the employability of the participants and increase their chances of securing rewarding careers in the hospitality sector. As per the notification issued, the beneficiaries must have a minimum educational qualification of passing the 10th grade and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 28 years.
"The initiative aims to include youth from both rural and urban areas of the Aspirational district of Kupwara, ensuring equal opportunities for all," the notification reads.
One of the most remarkable aspects of this program is that there will be no fee charged for the hospitality training course.
IIFL, REACHA, and their partners understand the significance of making education and skill development accessible to all sections of society, especially in economically disadvantaged regions.
"The program will closely monitor the progress of the trainees and conduct assessments to evaluate their learning outcomes. Successful completion of the assessments will lead to certification and placement opportunities for deserving candidates," the notification reads.