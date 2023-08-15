IIM Jammu inks pact with University of Gothenburg for Academic & Research Exchange

The MoU was signed by Prof B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Prof. Per Cramer, Dean, School of Business, Economics and Law, University of Gothenburg, Sweden in online mode. Present on the occasion, were Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, Dr. Sarbjit Singh, Chairperson, International Relations, Prof. Per Cramer, Dean, School of Business, University of Gothenburg, Sweden and Dr. Catharina Miklin, Director, International Relations, University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Prof B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said that the MoU with the University of Gothenburg, Sweden is a positive step toward absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from one of the best Universities in the world. According to him, these collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavours, and these will be helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student, and faculty exchange, technology transfer, and research programs. We envision international standards of certification and quality in the various programmes offered through the collaboration. This MoU will be followed by joint collaborations with Gothenburg University in the areas of Academic and Research Exchange.