IIM Jammu organises maiden leadership programme for J&K Bank Officers

Srinagar, Jan 16: In a first, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) today kick-started a leadership training programme for the Branch Heads of J&K Bank at its Jammu and Srinagar campuses.
Director IIM (Jammu) Professor B S Sahay inaugurated the programme titled “Effective Leadership for Branch Managers” along with Bank’s General Manager/Divisional Head Sunit Kumar at Old University Campus in Jammu in presence of faculty members of the institute and officers of the bank.
Lauding J&K Bank for its developmental role, especially in J&K, Prof Sahay said that the rising trend of the Bank’s share price also speaks well of its market performance. “I see these training programs as a significant platform for the exchange of information, experiences and insights between the two institutions”, he said.
On the occasion, he presented a memento to GM Sunit Kumar, who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries on the launch of the inaugural programme, General Manager Sunit Kumar said, “Translating an important part of MoU into action between the two premier institutions of J&K, I feel delighted to be part of this inaugural event meant for training the officers of J&K Bank for leadership programmes. Such programs will further deepen the bond between the two institutions.”
Recognizing the expertise of IIM Faculty on the occasion, he added, “With banking becoming a highly diversified and specialized domain requiring up-gradation in knowledge and skill set regularly, I am sure that the trainees would be fully equipped to meet new challenges of leadership in contemporary management so as to come up to the expectations of all our stakeholders.” On the occasion, he thanked the faculty of IIM associated with the program and wished the trainee batch the best for the program.
Pertinently, forty officers of the Bank will attend the 5-day leadership training programme at the Srinagar and Jammu campuses of IIM Jammu till January 20.