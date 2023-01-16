IIM Jammu organises maiden leadership programme for J&K Bank Officers

Director IIM (Jammu) Professor B S Sahay inaugurated the programme titled “Effective Leadership for Branch Managers” along with Bank’s General Manager/Divisional Head Sunit Kumar at Old University Campus in Jammu in presence of faculty members of the institute and officers of the bank.

Lauding J&K Bank for its developmental role, especially in J&K, Prof Sahay said that the rising trend of the Bank’s share price also speaks well of its market performance. “I see these training programs as a significant platform for the exchange of information, experiences and insights between the two institutions”, he said.