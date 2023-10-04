IITM Srinagar organises workshop on 'Design Thinking for Entrepreneurial Success'

A statement said that distinguished guests and eminent dignitaries from the academic and professional realms will grace this enlightening event with their presence. Prof.Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) will preside over the workshop as the Chief Guest.

The statement said that joining him are Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director of Admissions at Kashmir University: Dr Aijazul Islam, Faculty of Management Studies at the National Institute of Technology (NIT); Dr Rumaan Bashir, Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST); and Dr.Aijaz Kumar, the accomplished Scientist at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). These distinguished guests will contribute their insights and expertise to enrich the workshop's discussions.