IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 9% in FY22

In its latest update of World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, the Washington-based international financial institution, which had in October last year projected a 9.5 percent GDP growth for India, put the forecast for the next fiscal FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023) at 7.1 percent. The Indian economy had contracted by 7.3 percent in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The IMF’s forecast for the current financial year is less than 9.2 percent that the government’s Central Statistics Office has predicted and 9.5 percent that the Reserve Bank of India has estimated. Its forecast is lower than the 9.5 percent projection by S&P and 9.3 percent by Moody’s but more than the 8.3 percent projection by the World Bank and 8.4 percent by Fitch.