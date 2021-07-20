Implement Cabinet decision on DA, DR hike from July 1: Fin Min

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance for central government employees to 28 per cent from July 1.

Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an 11 percentage point hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, benefitting more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.

With this, the new DA rate will be 28 per cent, up from 17 per cent.