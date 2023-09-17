‘Implement Crop Insurance, MIS to protect Kashmiri fruit growers from losses’

Srinagar: Horticulture is a key component of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, although this industry has recently had difficulties, mostly as a result of unfavourable weather, which Kashmir experienced this year, recording a decline in output and reducing the quality of products.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the chairman of the All Kashmir Fruit Growers Dealers Union, spoke extensively with Greater Kashmir about the problems facing the horticulture industry and the solutions and actions that should be taken to address them.

“There is no denying that Kashmir’s horticulture industry is developing correctly. Growers have benefitted greatly from high-density plantations which is good and we should make use of advanced technologies to increase our production. But at the same time, I believe that this business, which generates more than 7 crore mandays and over Rs 10,000 crore in income annually, is given less attention than other industries, which is why our horticulture has not developed as quickly as it might have.”

“A straightforward illustration is the fact that we have been pushing for the adoption of a crop insurance scheme for the horticulture sector for the past few years. Although the government has generally supported it, there were also bids launched to employ an insurance company to protect our fruit harvest. If my memory serves me well, this was done. However, despite some agricultural products in Jammu being covered by crop insurance, the crop insurance plan for fruit crops has not been implemented in Kashmir for years.”