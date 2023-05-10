In a boost for pashmina sector, H&H Department commissions OFDA 4000

The commissioning of the equipment was inaugurated by Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, today at the Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre, Bagh e Ali Mardan Khan Nowshera, Srinagar.

On this occasion, Director was briefed that the equipment was unique and its availability would enhance the testing process for the classification of Pashmina and other fibres. He was also informed that the testing results of the equipment are more accurate and would decrease the time period required for testing and certification of Pashmina significantly.