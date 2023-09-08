In a first, gem & jewellery exports upto Rs 1 mn allowed via courier

The country’s first four jewellery exports from Caratlane worth more than $1,000, via an Air India flight to the US departed on Wednesday.

Terming it as a ‘historical step’, GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah said that the swift implementation of exports via courier mode within a year of its announcement underscores the government’s commitment to this vital sector.

“Enabling exports through courier mode -- of upto Rs 10 lakhs value -- will not only open doors to new markets but also significantly expand the value added exports from the sector by reaching directly to retail and end consumers abroad… At a crucial juncture, considering the industry's current challenges,” said Shah.