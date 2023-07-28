Inclement Weather | 'All necessary steps shall be taken to mitigate losses to affected farmers'

During the tour, Director along with Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara visited various areas of Kupwara district including Kalaroose, Thayan, Ladah, Madmadu, Nagsari, Narikoot and Moori where incessant rains, flash floods and gusty winds damaged crops.

Director Agriculture directed the visiting teams to make on-spot assessments of the damage caused to the vegetable crops, paddy fields and maize crops by the recent heavy rains.