Inclement Weather | 'All necessary steps shall be taken to mitigate losses to affected farmers'

Kupwara, July 28: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today undertook a tour of various incessant rain, flash flood-affected areas of Kupwara district to assess the damage to paddy, maize and other agricultural crops.
During the tour, Director along with Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara visited various areas of Kupwara district including Kalaroose, Thayan, Ladah, Madmadu, Nagsari, Narikoot and Moori where incessant rains, flash floods and gusty winds damaged crops.
Director Agriculture directed the visiting teams to make on-spot assessments of the damage caused to the vegetable crops, paddy fields and maize crops by the recent heavy rains.
Talking to the affected farmers, Director of Agriculture said that the department is committed to the economic security of the farming community. He assured them that all the necessary steps would be taken, to mitigate the damage caused by the Heavy rainfall, and flash floods to the agriculture crops.
Instructions were issued by the Director to the field officers to immediately make a detailed assessment of the losses and the concerned Chief Agriculture Officer was advised to furnish crop-wise and area-wise damage reports within a week’s time.
Director asked the farmers to strictly follow the advisories of the department and impressed upon the concerned officers to work in close coordination with the affected farmers and guide them in all the agriculture activities and post-rainfall management operations.
DDC member, Mustafa Rahi; BDC member, Abdul Rashid; AEO Kalaroos, Hafizullah Wani were also present on the occasion.