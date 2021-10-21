Inclement weather prediction| Kupwara farmers expedite harvesting of crops to prevent losses

However due to recent incidents of killings of non-local laborers, most of these seasonal workers have left due to fear, however it has left orchardists high and dry as they fail to find laborers for harvesting crops.

Another farmer said that they were facing tough challenges in harvesting because labourers were not easily available to them. He said that those available were demanding Rs 700 per day which has compelled them to harvest apples on their own during late nights.

Farmers have also started hammering of paddy crops across the district in view of inclement weather advisory.

Meanwhile a senior horticulture officer said farmers need not to panic. They should abide by all those instructions which have been issued earlier to avoid any loss.