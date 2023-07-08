Inclement weather turns sweet varieties of cherry bitter for farmers

Shopian, July 8: Sporting a plastic rain suit, Malik Tabish on Saturday morning climbed a cherry tree to pluck the stone fruit off the branches amidst heavy rains.
“We can’t wait for the weather to improve,” said Malik while showing a handful of cracked ruby-red cherries.
Like Malik, many farmers, wearing similar raingear, in cherry-rich villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district could be seen harvesting the crop despite the inclement weather.
The rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused considerable damage to the cherry crop in the area.
Two sweetest varieties of the fruit--Jaddi and Mishri--are yet to be harvested in Losdanew, Malik Gund, Kathahalan, Sadipora, Amshipora and other cherry-producing villages of the district.
The farmers said that around 50 percent of the crop was still on the trees when it began tipping down on Saturday morning.
“The fruit cracked owing to the incessant rainfall”, they said.
Sabzar Ahmad, a well-heeled orchardist from Losdenow village told this reporter over the phone that the rainfall caused around 80 percent damage to his unharvested crop.
“We could assess the actual damage once the weather improves,” he said.
The somnolent village, some 7 kms from Shopian town, is one of the highest cherry-producing villages in the area. The cherry farms sprawled over hundreds of kanals produce the first-rate verities of the fruit.
Peer Muhammad Amin, president Fruit Mandi Shopian told Greater Kashmir that around 60 to 70 percent of the crop was damaged due to the continuous rainfall.
He said that the growers had suffered huge losses over the last few years due to erratic weather conditions and transportation facilities.
“This year the growers also faced some difficulties to transport the produce by air as the screening process would take much time at the airport,” Peer said.
He, however, said that the issue was sorted out as the authorities on their request installed additional screening machines.
“ Now the rains have again added to our woes,” he added.
Cherry is being cultivated over 2800 hectares of land in Kashmir. In 2019-2020, Kashmir produced over 12,000 metric tonnes of fruit.
Shopian, Ganderbal and Srinagar areas are the chief producers of cherry.