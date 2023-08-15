Income Tax Department celebrates Independence Day

Singh also cautioned that countrymen should always remain alert towards the anti-national forces who are frustrated with the peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir and use social media/other means to spread rumours and hatred. He said that more than 1.3 crore tourists have visited Kashmir so far in this year. The successful organising of G-20 meet in Kashmir is a big achievement by the UT Govt., security forces and municipal authorities including Srinagar Smart City Ltd. who have given a much desired facelift to the summer capital of J&K and maintained the rich heritage of the region. He conveyed that the countrymen are much delighted with ongoing peace & development in Jammu & Kashmir and its’ people resolving to adopt the path of harmonious living.

After the flag hoisting, cultural programme was also organised in Aaykar Bhawan and children of J.K. Yateem Foundation visited the facilities of the Income Tax Office and interacted with the officers and officials. Rafiq Ahmad and Mohammad Yaqoob, from J.K.Yateem foundation,also briefed the Principal Commissioner about the crucial role being played by the foundation in the education and skill development of the children. Principal Commissioner exhorted the children to become responsible citizen of the country and care for others and environment. They should dream to one day join organisations like Income Tax and other departments as officers and serve the nation.