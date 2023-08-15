Income Tax Department celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 15: Marking the 77th Independence Day, the tricolour was hoisted with great nationalistic fervour within the precincts of Income Tax Office Complex, “The Chinars” at Rajbagh, Srinagar by Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh, MP Singh.
A statement said that flag hoisting ceremony was attended by officers and officials of the Income tax fraternity including Rajeev Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner of income Tax, Nuruddin, Dy.Director (Investigation), Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, ITO, Rajkumar, ITO and Shikhar Sukheja, ITO. The office bearers of local chapter of the association of Chartered Accountants also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.
The unique highlight of the ceremony was the participation of 25 children from the local NGO J.K.Yateem Foundation and it's office bearers including Chairman Rafiq Ahmed and Secretary Mohammad Yaqoob. Income Tax Department, Srinagar has decided to wholeheartedly support the noble cause undertaken by the trust for the education and welfare of these children.
On the occasion, the gifts were distributed by the officers and their families to the children who participated in the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Sweets were also distributed to the CRPF personnel. The gathering was addressed by M.P.Singh, who greeted the countrymen in general and participants in particular, on the occasion of the Independence Day. In his message from the stage, M.P.Singh emphasized and underscored the importance of constitutional values of fraternity, mutual respect and sense of duty towards the nation. He highlighted the role of the Income Tax Department in nation building by just and fair tax collection and cautioned the public against wrong declarations in Income Tax Returns as the Department has software to detect wrong deductions & cases of tax evasion and may levy heavy penalty up to 200% of the tax evaded.
He said that on the Independence Day, people should take pledge to pay their taxes honestly and feel proud in nation building.
Singh also cautioned that countrymen should always remain alert towards the anti-national forces who are frustrated with the peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir and use social media/other means to spread rumours and hatred. He said that more than 1.3 crore tourists have visited Kashmir so far in this year. The successful organising of G-20 meet in Kashmir is a big achievement by the UT Govt., security forces and municipal authorities including Srinagar Smart City Ltd. who have given a much desired facelift to the summer capital of J&K and maintained the rich heritage of the region. He conveyed that the countrymen are much delighted with ongoing peace & development in Jammu & Kashmir and its’ people resolving to adopt the path of harmonious living.
After the flag hoisting, cultural programme was also organised in Aaykar Bhawan and children of J.K. Yateem Foundation visited the facilities of the Income Tax Office and interacted with the officers and officials. Rafiq Ahmad and Mohammad Yaqoob, from J.K.Yateem foundation,also briefed the Principal Commissioner about the crucial role being played by the foundation in the education and skill development of the children. Principal Commissioner exhorted the children to become responsible citizen of the country and care for others and environment. They should dream to one day join organisations like Income Tax and other departments as officers and serve the nation.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were also conducted with full gaiety and fervour at Aayakar Bhawan, Jammu by Ms.Mona Singh, Chief Commissioner (OSD), at Income Tax Office, Kathua by ManjulRaizada, ITO, at Income Tax Office, Katra by Vijay Chaudhary, ITO, at Income Tax Office, Udhampur by M.L.Dogra, ITO, at Income Tax Office, Rajauri by AnjeshBhartiya, ITO, at Income Tax Office, Samba by Hardeep Jolly, ITO, at Income Tax Office, Anantnag by Moin Siddique, ITO and at Income Tax Office, Baramulla by Gulzar Ahmad Malik.