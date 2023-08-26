Income Tax Dept launches revamped website with add-on features

New Delhi: In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its national website (www.incometaxindia.gov.in) with a user-friendly interface, value-added features and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by Nitin Gupta, chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Nitin Gupta, at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) at Udaipur recently.

This website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information.