Income Tax Dept launches revamped website with add-on features

New Delhi: In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its national website (www.incometaxindia.gov.in) with a user-friendly interface, value-added features and new modules.
The newly revamped website was launched by Nitin Gupta, chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Nitin Gupta, at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) at Udaipur recently.
This website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information.
It provides access to direct tax laws, several other allied Acts, rules, income tax circulars and notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked.
The site also offers a 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.
It also has a ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.
For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.