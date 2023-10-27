Income Tax Deptt sensitises officers about taxation, financial matters

Furthermore, Dr Mohnish Digra, addressed the audience regarding a concerning trend of claiming wrongful deductions to secure fraudulent refunds, leading to losses for the government. DDOs were sensitised about their role in verifying the legitimacy of such deductions by employees, with a reminder that the Income Tax Department closely monitors such cases.

Rajneesh Gupta, stressed the serious consequences of claiming fraudulent refunds, including scrutiny of cases, tax recovery and the imposition of penalties under section 270A, amounting to 200% of the evaded tax. He noted that such actions can lead to prosecution under section 276C of the Income Tax Act, potentially resulting in rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years.

Gupta also informed the audience about the available remedies for rectifying errors, such as filing updated returns under section 139(8A) of the IT Act for Assessment Years 2021-22 and 2022-23, with the payment of 50% and 25% penalties, respectively, in addition to the tax. Revision of ITR for Assessment Year 2023-24 can be done without any penalty.